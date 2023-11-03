WORLD
Multiple fatalities in explosion targeting northern Pakistan
A bomb blast near a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan northwest Pakistan has killed five and wounded 21, according to police and rescue officials.
Security officials inspect the site a day after multiple explosions caused by fire in a munitions cache levelled a specialist counter-terrorism police station in Kabal town of Swat Valley in Pakistan’s northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on April 25, 2023. [File photo] / Photo: AFP
November 3, 2023

A bomb blast targeting police killed five people in northwest Pakistan, rescue and police officials have said.

The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan said on Friday.

"Five people have been killed and over 20 others injured," Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, told Anadolu over the phone. The injured, including several in critical condition, have been rushed to a local hospital, he added.

Rescue official Aizaz Mehmood said five people were killed and another 21 suffered wounds, according to Reuters news agency.

The city of Dera Ismail Khan, where the blast took place, lies on the edge of lawless tribal districts bordering Afghanistan that have long been home to fighters both domestic and foreign.

The bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in the city, said police official Mohammad Adnan, adding that it was not immediately clear if the incident was the result of a suicide attack or a bomb planted nearby.

