The UN has voiced concern as Israel began sending back to Gaza thousands of Palestinian workers who had been stuck in Israel since the start of hostilities.

The workers may not have homes to return to and face grave dangers from ongoing military clashes in the territory, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

"I understand that among these people who are being sent back are those Palestinian workers and hospital patients who had been detained in the aftermath of October 7," Throssell said.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza.

Since then, Israel's assaults have killed more than 9,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.