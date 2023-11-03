An attack on Pakistani troops in Gwadar district has killed 14, the military said, in the latest violence in a region troubled by a decades-old insurgency.

"Two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District were ambushed by the terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's public relations wing, said in a statement on Friday without identifying the assailants.

Ethnic Balochs have for years been fighting the government in Balochistan, a mineral-rich region that borders Afghanistan and Iran.