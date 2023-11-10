Friday, November 10, 2023

1705 GMT -

The Red Cross called for medical facilities and workers in Gaza to be protected, warning the health system there had "reached a point of no return".

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that its teams in recent days had distributed critical supplies to medical structures across Gaza, and had seen "horrendous images that have now gotten worse due to sharpened hostilities".

This was severely affecting hospitals and ambulances, and taking a heavy toll on civilians, patients and medical staff, it said in a statement.

"Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the healthcare system in Gaza has reached a point of no return."

1300 GMT - Israel besieges hospitals

The Israeli army is cordoning off the Al Rantisi and Al Nasr hospitals in central Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in enclave said.

Child patients are at fatal risk due to the Israeli military siege of the hospitals, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said in a statement.

He added that medical staff and displaced people in the two hospitals are under a complete siege with no food and water.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said 18 hospitals in Gaza ceased operation since the start of the Israeli onslaught in early October.

1536 GMT —

Palestinians ask war crimes court to probe Israel over genocide allegations

Three Palestinian human rights groups said they have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel, accusing it of committing war crimes including genocide by bombing and besieging Gaza.

The three rights groups - Al Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestine Human Rights Campaign - said they had asked the ICC to focus on Israeli air strikes on densely populated civilian areas of Gaza, the siege of the territory and displacement of the population.

1528 GMT — Palestinian Red Crescent says one killed at Gaza hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that one person was killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting by Israeli forces at Al Quds hospital in Gaza, the organisation said.

The majority of the injured were children and two are in critical condition as a result of sniper fire targeting the hospital, a Red Crescent statement said.

1420 GMT — Gaza hospital says received 50 bodies after strikes on school

Around 50 people were killed in strikes that hit a Gaza City school, said the director of Al Shifa hospital where the casualties had been taken.

"About 50 martyrs were recovered from inside Al Buraq school... in the Al Nasr neighbourhood in Gaza after missile and artillery strikes that targeted the school this morning," hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said.

1410 GMT — Palestinian evacuees say thousands of people sheltering at Shifa hospital have fled after strikes

Thousands of Palestinians have fled from around Gaza's main hospital after a series of strikes that staff blamed on Israel hit in and around several hospitals overnight.

They joined a growing exodus of people toward the south amid intensifiedfighting as Gaza officials said the Palestinian death toll from the war surpassed 11,000 people.

1407 GMT — Israel targets hospital in southern Lebanon

Israeli army targeted the Mays Al Jabal Hospital in southern Lebanon, state media reported, as tensions between the neighboring countries remain high since the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas.

An unexploded 155-caliber artillery shell landed in the courtyard of the hospital, the official National News Agency reported.

1300 GMT — Israeli army in West Bank uses Palestinian detainee as human shield

A video that went viral on social media on Friday showed the Israeli military using a Palestinian detainee as a human shield in the southern occupied West Bank.

The blindfolded detainee is seen seated on the ground, with military vehicles behind him using him as a shield, and an Israeli soldier aiming his rifle towards a group of Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu that the incident took place early Friday in the Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military raided the camp, arresting several individuals, in the process sparking confrontations with dozens of Palestinians, the eyewitnesses said.

1252 GMT — Türkiye using all its diplomatic means to secure ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict: President Erdogan

Türkiye is using all the diplomatic means at its disposal to secure a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

On Türkiye’s priorities at this weekend’s extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit, Erdogan said the summit’s main theme will be the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"We will gather to discuss the topic in detail and negotiate to ensure an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We will focus on the questions: What can each country participating here do? What can the Gulf countries do?" he told journalists on his return flight from an Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

"Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, we will discuss in detail what each of us can do."

1251 GMT — Israeli army raids refugee camp in Bethlehem, kills Palestinian

The Israeli army has raided the Aida refugee camp in the city of Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank, killing at least one Palestinian.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the Israeli forces prevented medics from vacating an injured Palestinian who was left bleeding to death.

Later, Israeli authorities informed the Palestinian side of the death of the Palestinian.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force raided the Aida camp to search homes and detain Palestinians, triggering clashes with them.

1230 GMT - If there is a hell on earth, it is the north of Gaza: UN

The UN humanitarian office has said that they cannot deliver aid trucks to the north of Gaza as the war in the besieged enclave rages.

"If there is a hell on earth, it is the north of Gaza," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the weekly press briefing in Geneva.

Laerke said UN humanitarian trucks reach the south of Gaza, however, they cannot deliver aid to the north part of the enclave where hundreds of thousands of people still reside.

A group of UN experts have recently warned that Palestinians are “at a grave risk of genocide” as the Israeli government maintains a complete siege on Gaza.

1151 GMT — Israel bars Palestinians from performing weekly Friday prayers

Israeli authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on Palestinians, banning them from entering Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers for the fifth consecutive week.

However, an official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only 4,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were elderly, had managed to reach Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayers.

The official, who preferred not to be named, added that the mosque appeared to be empty due to Israeli strict control of the streets.

Since early Friday morning, Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City area after being barred from entering Al Aqsa Mosque.

1143 GMT — Russia sends another 25 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Russia has sent another cargo plane containing 25 tons of humanitarian aid for the people of the besieged Gaza.

The Il-76 cargo plane departed from southwestern Russian city of Kazan, and will land in Egypt, where humanitarian assistance will be transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which will then deliver it to Gaza, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

The shipment was prepared at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and includes food, clothing, personal care products, blankets, and portable ovens, the ministry noted.

1119 GMT — Türkiye sends field hospital aid ship to Egypt for Gaza

"As part of the aid, a fully equipped heavy-climate type field hospital with operating rooms and intensive-care units and inflatable type field hospitals were sent," he said.

The ship was expected to reach Egypt's Al Arish port on Saturday, Koca said, with the field hospitals and ambulances to be deployed to Gaza or points closest to its Rafah border crossing with Egypt in coordination with Egyptian authorities.

1118 GMT — Qatar's emir holds talks in Egypt on ending Gaza violence

The leaders of Qatar and Egypt have met in Cairo, both hoping to mediate a de-escalation of violence in Gaza, the provision of humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli hostages.

The talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of sufficient quantities of aid for its 2.3 million besieged residents, a statement from Sisi's office said.

Qatar said "joint efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, reduce escalation and bring in urgent humanitarian aid" were discussed.

The Qatari emir's visit comes a day after Qatar's prime minister met the chiefs of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israeli spy agency Mossad in Doha to discuss the parameters of a deal for a hostage release and a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas.

1109 GMT — Saudi crown prince calls for end of war in Gaza

Saudi Arabia's crown prince called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza.

"We condemn what Gaza is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during an African-Saudi summit held in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh.

"We stress on the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians."

1109 GMT — Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid official

The United Nations has called for an end to the carnage afflicting war-torn Gaza during Israel's attacks, according to a top UN aid official's comments released.

"The present course chosen by the Israeli authorities will not bring the peace and stability that both Israelis and Palestinians want and deserve," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), wrote in a media opinion piece.

"Razing entire neighbourhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas. To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence. The carnage simply must stop".

1032GMT — Israeli army blows up homes of 2 Palestinian detainees in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has blown up two homes near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron belonging to two Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, the Israeli army blew up two apartments in a building for detainees Mohammad Al Shantir and Saqer Al Shantir in the town of Dura.

Both were detained by the Israeli army in August after they were accused of opening fire on Israeli settlers, killing one and injuring another.