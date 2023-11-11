TÜRKİYE
'Thriving Together': TRT World Forum 2023 set to host talks on global solutions
The 7th edition of the TRT World Forum will be held in Istanbul on December 8-9, spotlighting the theme "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."
Last year's TRT World Forum was held under the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities." / Photo: AA Archive
November 11, 2023

The TRT World Forum is scheduled for December 8-9 in Istanbul under the theme "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."

This year's forum will discuss technology, international security, energy and climate, the economy, media and public broadcasting, humanitarianism, and politics.

It will gather political leaders, businesspeople, academics, journalists, and thought leaders worldwide to devise innovative solutions for the most pressing challenges of our era.

The two-day event will feature eight opening speeches, nine open sessions, and eight roundtable meetings with experts.

As the forum is dedicated to tackling multidimensional challenges across continents, some of this year's key sessions include "Balkans under the Spotlight: Resolving Tensions and Disputes," "New Horizons in the Eastern Mediterranean: Competing Interests and Power Dynamics," "The Central Asian Chessboard: Seeking Cooperation Amid Competition," and "Building a New Middle East: Emerging Partnerships and Alliances for Sustainable Prosperity."

Participation in open sessions can be secured through application via the website and social media links.

Commencing in Istanbul in 2017, the TRT World Forum has effectively established its presence in international conferences, influencing global and regional agendas.

Bringing together over 8,500 guests and 651 speakers from many countries over six years, the forum featured 30 protocol speeches, 52 open sessions, and 59 roundtable meetings.

SOURCE:TRT World
