Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that pro-Palestinian protests in the country "can’t go on," claiming they are being "polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism."

"Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage," Braverman said on X.

"The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low," she said. "Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorizing of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling."

"This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism," she said. "Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated."

