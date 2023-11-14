Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said Israel is "procrastinating" over a possible deal that would see dozens of Israeli hostages released in exchange for the freeing of Palestinian women and children being held in Israeli prisons.

In a taped message, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said on Monday that Qatari mediators have led efforts to free 100 Israeli women and children in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women from Israeli jails.

He said the Israeli side asked for the release of the women and children held in Gaza but Hamas informed the mediators that the group could agree to a five-day truce during which it can release 50 captives in Gaza, with the possibility that the number may increase to 70.

He noted that Israel is "procrastinating" and trying to avoid paying any price and is ignoring the lives of its captives in Gaza.

Abu Obeida also said that one female Israeli soldier who was being held hostage was killed in an Israeli airstrike a few days ago. His group later published a video of her in captivity.