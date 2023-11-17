WORLD
2 MIN READ
ChatGPT company OpenAI sacks CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT a year ago, fires Sam Altman, saying it no longer has confidence in his ability to lead Microsoft-backed firm.
Sam Altman speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California on October 17, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 17, 2023

OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT a year ago, has dismissed CEO Sam Altman.

In a statement on Friday, it said it no longer had confidence in Altman's ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm.

Altman's shock departure "follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," a statement said.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI kicked off the generative AI craze last November by releasing its ChatGPT chatbot, which became one of the world's fastest-growing applications.

Altman was not immediately available for comment, while Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Microsoft, which has a stake in OpenAI, were down 1.91 percent at $368.93.

Trained on reams of data, generative AI can create brand-new humanlike content, helping users spin up term papers, complete science homework and even write entire novels.

RelatedOpenAI sees a future of AI 'superpowers'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
