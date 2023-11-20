Israeli police urged on Sunday national media outlets to "demonstrate responsibility" after it was reported that an Israeli combat helicopter opened fire on attendees of the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, a police investigation and interrogation of Hamas members found that the helicopter engaged with members of the group but hit some of the revellers as well.

It said that according to the assessment, the gunmen had no prior knowledge about the festival, which was held close to Kibbutz Re'im, near the border with Gaza.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper published a similar report, saying Israeli forces “found it difficult to identify Hamas militants” and helicopter pilots “used artillery” against civilians at the festival.

"The Hamas terrorists were instructed to slowly blend in with the crowd and not to move under any circumstances,” the newspaper said.

“In this way, they tried to fool the air force into believing that those below were Israelis. This deception worked for a while until the Apache helicopters had to break free of all restraints. The pilots found it difficult to distinguish who was a terrorist and who was an Israeli.”