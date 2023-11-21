The first images emerged of 41 men trapped for more than a week in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, showing them standing in the confined space and communicating with rescue workers.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-kilometre (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on November 12 and are safe, authorities said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

They have not said what caused the cave-in, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

Efforts to bring out the 41 men have been slowed by snags in drilling through the debris in the mountainous terrain.

A 30-second video provided by authorities showed about a dozen of the trapped men standing in a semi-circle in front of the camera, wearing helmets and construction worker jackets over their clothes against the backdrop of the lights in the tunnel.

A rescue worker outside could be heard telling the men to present themselves before the camera one by one, to confirm their identities on the walkie-talkie gear that had been sent in.

The video was shot through a medical endoscopy camera that was pushed through a second, wider pipeline of 15 cm (6 inches) in diametre, drilled through the debris on Monday, authorities said.

In the clip, the trapped men appeared to be doing fine, answering that they were all right in response to queries about their well-being, said one official in the rescue control room who spoke on condition of anonymity.