TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye elected as a member on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Türkiye receives the highest number of votes with 137 votes in the vacant seat category for which it was nominated.
Türkiye elected as a member on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Sumela Monastery, one of the 21 sites in Türkiye listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is located 300 metres above forests that cover Altindere Valley in the northeastern province of Trabzon. Photo: AA Archive / Others
November 22, 2023

Türkiye has been elected as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for the term 2023-2027.

The the elections that took place on Wednesday at the 24th Session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention, held in Paris.

Türkiye received the highest number of votes with 137 votes in the vacant seat category for which it was nominated.

Recommended

According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Türkiye has served twice before at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the 1983-1989 and 2013-2017 terms, and "aims to use its experience and knowledge that it has accumulated in the management and protection of 21 world heritage sites which represent all civilizations that have existed in Anatolia since the Neolithic era, in its international work as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee."

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is responsible for promoting cultural and natural assets with universal values that are considered as the common heritage of all humanity and it manages the work related to the World Heritage List, where 21 sites from Türkiye are also registered.

RelatedTürkiye's tea culture makes it to the UNESCO heritage list
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan