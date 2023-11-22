US terrorism investigators have been deployed after a car erupted into a fireball at a US-Canada checkpoint, triggering border closures on one of the busiest travel days in the American holiday calendar.

Two people were killed in the blast on Wednesday, according to US media citing authorities, although their identities were not yet public.

The car exploded at the major Rainbow Bridge crossing near Niagara Falls, local and state authorities said.

The incident's cause was not immediately clear, and it was also not confirmed in which direction the car was crossing — into Canada or the United States.

However, authorities on both sides of the border reacted urgently.

The White House said that President Joe Biden had been briefed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament, "This is obviously a very serious situation", and he announced the closure of four crossings.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said state police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were monitoring all points of entry into the state.

US media cited law enforcement sources as saying there were two people in the car, which had passed through one border checkpoint where it was selected for a secondary check.

The car then sped up, crashed into a barrier and exploded, the sources said, stressing it was unclear if the blast was the result of a device.

Mike Guenther, a Canadian visiting the United States, described a dramatic, high-speed crash at the checkpoint.

"We’ve seen this car coming down towards the border, and he was flying – over 100 miles an hour," he told CBS News.

The car then swerved and "hit the fence, went flying up into the air," he said.