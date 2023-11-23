The evacuation of citizens of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from Gaza has continued amid Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

In an operation conducted in collaboration with the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a group of 100 people were brought to Istanbul Airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo on Wednesday.

Officials from the Foreign Ministry and AFAD welcomed the group, including people with disabilities, the elderly, women and children, who had entered Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

One of the evacuees, Abdullah Coskun, expressed his happiness at reaching Türkiye.