The body of the second crew member of a Turkish-flagged ship has been recovered four days after it sank in the Black Sea off the country's northern province of Zonguldak, authorities said, adding that the search for the remaining 10 others continues uninterrupted.

The body was found on Thursday morning during the search for 11 other crew members who went missing after the cargo ship sank due to bad weather on November 19, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday in a statement posted on social media platform X.

AFAD expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the tragic incident, noting that professional teams continued to search and rescue the 10 missing people.

Contact with the Kafkametler, the cargo ship with 12 Turkish crew members, was lost while it was in the southern Black Sea when it sank off the coast of Zonguldak due to "adverse weather and sea conditions," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had said in a statement.