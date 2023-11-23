TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Body of another crew member found days after cargo ship sank in Black Sea
Search for remaining 10 others continues uninterrupted, says Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
Body of another crew member found days after cargo ship sank in Black Sea
Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the tragic incident / Photo: AA
November 23, 2023

The body of the second crew member of a Turkish-flagged ship has been recovered four days after it sank in the Black Sea off the country's northern province of Zonguldak, authorities said, adding that the search for the remaining 10 others continues uninterrupted.

The body was found on Thursday morning during the search for 11 other crew members who went missing after the cargo ship sank due to bad weather on November 19, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday in a statement posted on social media platform X.

AFAD expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the tragic incident, noting that professional teams continued to search and rescue the 10 missing people.

Contact with the Kafkametler, the cargo ship with 12 Turkish crew members, was lost while it was in the southern Black Sea when it sank off the coast of Zonguldak due to "adverse weather and sea conditions," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had said in a statement.

Recommended

One body was found on Monday, a day after the incident.

RelatedSevere storms hinder search for missing crew of Turkish cargo ship in Black Sea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan