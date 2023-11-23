TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye plants thousands of saplings in Iraq's Erbil
Highlighting the importance of forests in combating global warming, Turkish Consul General in Erbil Mevlut Yakut plants 12,000 saplings as part of the "Breath for the Future" campaign in the Iraqi city of Erbil.
Türkiye plants thousands of saplings in Iraq's Erbil
November 11 has been designated as National Afforestation Day as part of the “Breath for the Future” project to protect and manage forests in Türkiye, says Yakut. / Photo: AA
November 23, 2023

Türkiye’s consulate general in the Iraqi city of Erbil has planted 12,000 saplings as part of the “Breath for the Future” campaign.

During the event, which was also attended by former Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Begard Talabani, Erbil Governor Umit Hosnav, and others, Türkiye's Consul General in Erbil Mevlut Yakut said forests play an important role in combating global warming, on Thursday.

He said since 2019, November 11 has been designated as National Afforestation Day as part of the “Breath for the Future” project to protect and manage forests in Türkiye.

Recommended

Noting that they brought red pine, oak, and blue cypress trees in accordance with the climate and soil conditions in Erbil, he said this process will continue.​​​​​​​

RelatedAntarctic ozone hole getting deeper in mid-spring, study suggests
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan