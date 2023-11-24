TÜRKİYE
Turkish energy companies and Huawei join forces for energy storage project
Collaborating with Huawei and Partner EGS, Turkish energy company Margun Enerji presents a solution that guarantees flexibility in electricity generation and sustains the continuous supply of renewable energy.
Margun Enerji, a subsidiary of Naturel Holding, is cooperating in pursuing innovative solutions to develop battery energy storage systems in addition to its renewable energy power plant capacity of 308 megawatts in Türkiye / Photo: AA
November 24, 2023

Turkish energy firm Margun Enerji, in cooperation with Partner EGS and Huawei, has been preparing to add a two-megawatt-hour capacity battery energy storage system to its solar power plant (SPP) in western Türkiye, which boasts a peak installed capacity of 20.17 megawatts.

In a statement on Friday, Margun Enerji emphasised the pivotal role of energy storage systems in combating global climate crisis, achieving carbon neutrality, transforming the energy sector and supporting the use of renewable energy, which are gaining importance as innovative solutions.

Its SPP is located in Mugla province.

Energy storage systems provide a solution that ensures flexibility in electricity generation and supports the continuity of renewable energy supply, improving grid reliability and renewable energy power quality, the statement added.

Margun Enerji, a subsidiary of Naturel Holding, is cooperating in pursuing innovative solutions to develop battery energy storage systems in addition to its renewable energy power plant capacity of 308 megawatts in Türkiye, it added.

The firm, in cooperation with Huawei and Partner EGS, has achieved a breakthrough in renewable energy generation and energy storage technologies, the statement added.

