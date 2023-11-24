A senior Russian official has voiced concern over the European Union's attempts to recover World War II chemical weapons dumped in the Baltic Sea.

"We mark with concern the recently increased activity of a number of Western countries, the EU, and organisations controlled by them, in raising chemical weapons and munition dumped in the Baltic Sea during World War II," Sergey Belyaev, director of the 2nd European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state news agency RIA on Friday.

Belyaev emphasised that prior to taking such steps, discussions must take place on relevant international platforms, primarily the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (Helsinki Commission, HELCOM), environmental risks must be assessed, and the position of countries in the anti-Hitler coalition, including Russia, must be taken into account.