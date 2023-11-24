Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has announced in a statement that, in line with the legitimate right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, air operations were conducted on PKK/KCK terrorist targets in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk, and Qandil regions of northern Iraq.

The operations launched at 17:00 GMT on November 24, aimed to neutralise PKK/KCK terrorist elements, eliminate the threat of terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces from northern Iraq, and ensure border security, the statement said on Friday.

The air strikes successfully targeted a total of 17 terrorist targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist organisation, the ministry added.

Utilising predominantly local and national ammunition, the operations resulted in the effective neutralisation of a large number of terrorists, it said.

The statement emphasises that the fight against terrorism will persist until every single terrorist threat is eliminated.