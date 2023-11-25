China has begun military exercises along its border with Myanmar and urged its citizens to leave the north of that country, which has been beset by fighting since last month.

The Chinese army has launched "combat training activities" along the border with Myanmar, Beijing's Southern Theatre Command said Saturday in a statement that did not specify the duration of the exercises or the number of soldiers involved.

Clashes have intensified in large areas of Myanmar's northern Shan state, close to the Chinese border, forcing more than 80,000 people to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

An armed alliance of ethnic minority groups in October launched a major offensive against the army in regions close to the Chinese border, displacing more than 332,000 people, the United Nations has said.

The groups have seized dozens of military positions and a town that is important for trade with China.

Against this backdrop, the Chinese army has launched the military drills.

The aim of the drills is to "test the ability of troops... to control and close borders and to strike with firepower", the army said, adding that it was "ready to respond to all kinds of emergencies".