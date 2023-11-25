The number of people killed by floods from heavy rains in Somalia has risen, state news agency SONNA said.

The flooding has been described as the worst in decades and has displaced about 700,000 people, according to the United Nations.

"Somalia's flood death toll climbs to 96," SONNA said on Saturday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding the figure had been confirmed by Mahamuud Moallim, the head of the country's disaster management agency.