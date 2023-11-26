A cargo ship sank off the Greek island of Lesbos (Midilli) in stormy seas, leaving 13 crew members missing and one rescued, authorities have said.

The Raptor, registered in the Comoros, was on its way to Istanbul from Alexandria, Egypt, carrying 6,000 tonnes of salt, the coast guard said. It had a crew of 14, including eight Egyptians, four Indians, and two Syrians, the coast guard said early Sunday.

The ship reported a mechanical problem at 7 am Sunday, sent a distress signal and shortly after disappeared about 8 kilometres southwest of Lesbos, authorities said.

One Egyptian was rescued, a coast guard spokeswoman said.