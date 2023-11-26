TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan discusses Gaza with his Iranian counterpart Raisi
President Erdogan and Raisi express their commitment to working together to achieve permanent peace in the region during a phone conversation as both leaders address regional challenges.
President Erdogan discusses Gaza with his Iranian counterpart Raisi
The leaders expressed their commitment to working together to turn the temporary ceasefire into a permanent one and achieve lasting peace. / Photo: AA Archive
November 26, 2023

In a recent phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have discussed unlawful Israeli attacks on Palestine's Gaza, humanitarian aid delivery for Palestinians, and potential steps to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the region.

President Erdogan emphasised on Sunday the importance of taking a common stance by particularly Türkiye and Iran, and Muslim world against Israeli atrocities and brutality in Palestinian lands.

The leaders expressed their commitment to working together to turn temporary ceasefire into a permanent one and achieving a permanent peace in the region.

Recommended

Affirming their commitment to collaboration and unity in addressing regional challenges, the leaders discussed the preparations and agenda of the upcoming Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council that will be held in Türkiye.

RelatedErdogan advocates for peace in Gaza through continuous diplomatic efforts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan