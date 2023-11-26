In a recent phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have discussed unlawful Israeli attacks on Palestine's Gaza, humanitarian aid delivery for Palestinians, and potential steps to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the region.

President Erdogan emphasised on Sunday the importance of taking a common stance by particularly Türkiye and Iran, and Muslim world against Israeli atrocities and brutality in Palestinian lands.

The leaders expressed their commitment to working together to turn temporary ceasefire into a permanent one and achieving a permanent peace in the region.