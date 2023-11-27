The Australian government has committed an additional $168 million in funding for police and other law enforcement officials to monitor 141 refugees and migrants freed when a court ruled their indefinite detention was unconstitutional.

The new funding over two years reflects an increase in the workload of law enforcement officials due to government concerns about a heightened community risk posed by those released following a landmark High Court decision on November 8.

That ruling said the government could no longer indefinitely detain foreigners who had been refused Australian visas, but could not be deported to their homelands and no third country would accept them.

The migrants released due to the High Court ruling were mostly people with criminal records. The group also included people who failed visa character tests on other grounds and some who were challenging visa refusals through the courts, with some being refugees and stateless people.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the government’s priority was protecting the safety of the Australian community within the limits of the law.

“This funding will ensure that our agencies are able to dedicate the time and resources that will be required to manage this cohort into the future,” O’Neil said.

The Parliament passed a raft of emergency laws on November 16 that imposed restrictions on the newly released migrants including curfews, police reporting conditions and a requirement to wear an electronic ankle bracelet to track their movements at all times.

Reasons behind test case decision