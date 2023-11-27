Türkiye's national intelligence agency has "neutralised" the ringleader of the PKK/YPG terror group in the northern Syrian city of Ayn al Arab, security sources said.

In a cross-border operation, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" Mutlu Kacar, codenamed Karker Andok, the terror group's top member in the Ayn al Arab district, the sources said on Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Kacar, who joined the terrorist organisation in 1997 and engaged in terrorist activities in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq in 2009, sustaining injuries to his hand and eye in clashes with security forces.

Having operated as a self-proclaimed head of the Makhmur Rustem Cudi Camp in northern Iraq in 2013, Syria's Tel Rifaat region in 2015, and as the so-called chief of local forces in Tel Rifaat for the PKK/YPG in 2020, Kacar assumed the role of ringleader of Ayn al Arab for the PKK/YPG earlier this year.