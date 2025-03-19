On March 18, Israel’s bloody attack on Gaza shattered a hard-won truce, killing over 400 Palestinian civilians — men, women and children — without mercy. Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu choose to end the ceasefire and bring more death and destruction to Gaza?



Netanyahu chooses war to stay in power

Backed by Trump, Netanyahu clung to power by siding with far-right allies who rejected a ceasefire and demanded war.

After the attack, he secured the support of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had threatened to leave if the truce continued.

He also regained the support of Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose party had quit the coalition in January over the ceasefire but rejoined after the assault.



Avoiding court: Netanyahu’s corruption case delayed

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. Scheduled to testify on March 19, his court appearance was cancelled after prosecutors cited "urgent security consultations" following the recent attacks — yet another delay in his legal battles.



Open calls for genocide