Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed Israel’s over 40 days of attacks on Palestine and besieged Gaza since October 7.

In a phone call on Monday, Erdogan and Sanchez also exchanged views on steps to help ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza, and efforts for a permanent ceasefire, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan praised as “valuable” the Spanish government's stance against Israel's "illegitimate attacks" on Palestinians and its statements in favor of the recognition of Palestine.

Erdogan told Sanchez that Türkiye is ready to assume all kinds of responsibilities, including as a guarantor, to ensure permanent peace in the region and to work together with Spain for regional peace.