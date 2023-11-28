Tuesday, November 28, 2023

1641 GMT — NATO members urged each other not to let up in backing Ukraine's fight against Russia amid doubts over US support and a bloody stalemate on the ground.

There are fears that a lack of adequate support from the West could end up forcing Kiev to seek a compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin from a position of weakness.

"We just have to stay the course. This is also about our security interests," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the NATO talks were aimed at "strongly reaffirming our support for Ukraine as it continues to face Russia's war of aggression".

Stoltenberg said he was "confident" the United States would keep on arming Ukraine. "It is in the security interest of the United States to do so, and it's also in line with what we have agreed," Stoltenberg said.

1820 GMT — Ukraine suspects Russia poisoned spy chief's wife

Ukraine said it believed Russia had poisoned the wife of its military intelligence chief, in an apparent assassination attempt targeting the heart of Kiev's leadership.

Marianna Budanova, who is an adviser to Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko, was hospitalised after a prolonged deterioration in her health, the Babel news outlet reported earlier.

Ukrainian investigators' "main hypothesis" is that Russia was involved in the poisoning attempt, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov later told AFP.

"The target was the wife," he added, because "it is simply impossible to reach the commander directly." Mercury and arsenic, highly toxic substances, were used in the attack, according to Yusov.

Citing unnamed intelligence sources, Babel said Kiev had opened an investigation into what it described as "attempted murder".

1723 GMT — Russian strikes hitcoalmine and private homes, four killed: Ukraine

Russian attacks on Ukraine hit residential buildings, private houses, and a coal mine, killing four and injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.

A five-storey building was shelled in the morning in the southern town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said. Later, Lysak added, Russian troops launched a drone attack, injuring one more person.

"Nikopol district experienced a dozen attacks in a day," he added. Three apartment buildings, two industrial enterprises, an administrative building, and vehicles were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also targeted.

In a separate attack in the afternoon, Russian shelling destroyed at least five private houses in a northern settlement by the border with Russia, Sumy regional prosecutors reported.

1557 GMT — Ukraine will 'boycott' OSCE meetingover Lavrov's invitation

Ukraine said it will boycott an OSCE meeting in the North Macedonian capital Skopje this week after the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said he plans to attend.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also said they will not take part in the annual ministerial conference of the pan-European security body. The announcement came the day after Bulgaria said it will open its airspace to the Russian minister, making a diplomatic exemption to European skies being closed to Russia over its Ukraine invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will "boycott" the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting over the decision to allow Lavrov to attend, Kiev said.

1534 GMT — Ukrainians 'ritual sacrifice' forNATO in fight against Russia: Kremlin

NATO has not abandoned its plans to contain Russia and uses Ukrainians as a "ritual sacrifice," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's promise to continue supporting Ukraine, Peskov said at a news conference in Moscow that the alliance was created as a tool to contain Russia.

"NATO is an alliance that was created as a tool of confrontation, it was conceived that way, its architecture was built... to contain our country,” he said. “No matter what statements are made, the main purpose of the alliance is precisely this.”

He said the alliance sees what is happening at the frontline but does not abandon its plans to weaken Russia, sacrificing the Ukrainian people.

"Apparently the alliance analyses the situation, the alliance sees the real state of affairs, but so far the alliance has not abandoned its plans to contain Russia and, as they say, slaughter the Ukrainian people as a ritual sacrifice in the fight against Russia," he noted.

1530 GMT — EU ramps up funding for Ukrainemilitary training