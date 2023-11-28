Palestinian families have welcomed 30 minors and 3 women who were freed from Israeli jails as part of the truce deal with Hamas resistance group.

The release brought the total number of Palestinian women and minors freed from Israeli prisons during the initial four-day pause in the fighting to 150.

The truce deal has been extended by two more days, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said it approved 50 more Palestinian females in its release list.

Palestinian families joyfully embraced their freed loved ones. Here're some of the priceless moments: