WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Families in Palestine welcome loved ones freed from Israeli captivity
Families in Palestine happily welcome their loved ones after Tel Aviv frees 30 minors and 3 women as part of swap deal with Hamas resistance group.
In pictures: Families in Palestine welcome loved ones freed from Israeli captivity
A Palestinian kid reacts after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli captives released by Hamas from besieged Gaza / Photo: AFP
November 28, 2023

Palestinian families have welcomed 30 minors and 3 women who were freed from Israeli jails as part of the truce deal with Hamas resistance group.

The release brought the total number of Palestinian women and minors freed from Israeli prisons during the initial four-day pause in the fighting to 150.

The truce deal has been extended by two more days, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said it approved 50 more Palestinian females in its release list.

Palestinian families joyfully embraced their freed loved ones. Here're some of the priceless moments:

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan