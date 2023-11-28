US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have arrived in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a source briefed on the visit said.

The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israel's Mossad were scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said on Tuesday, adding that Egyptian officials were also taking part.

"The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister," the source said, requesting anonymity due to the talks' sensitivity.

The discussions aim "to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal", the source added.

'We are hopeful'

Qatar has been engaged in intense negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, to extend the truce in Gaza that was originally due to last four days.

The Gulf state announced late on Monday, the day of the truce's expiry, that successful talks with Israel and Hamas had resulted in a two-day extension.

Over the initial four-day pause, 50 civilian hostages - all women and children - were freed in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.