Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting focusing on the Gaza crisis.

During the discussion, the two leaders addressed the international community's expectations regarding Israel's flagrant disregard for law, humanitarian solutions to the crisis, and efforts towards a lasting peace.

President Erdogan emphasised that Israel continues to brazenly violate international law, the laws of war, and humanitarian principles with impunity, underscoring the necessity for Israel to be held accountable for its actions before the international legal framework.