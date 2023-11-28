TÜRKİYE
Turkish President talks with Guterres, remarks Israel's 'flagrant' disregard for law
President Erdogan states that Israel continues to 'brazenly' violate international law, the laws of war, and humanitarian principles with impunity, highlighting the necessity for Israel to be held accountable for its actions before international law.
In the conversation, President Erdogan conveyed condolences to Guterres for the more than 100 United Nations personnel who lost their lives in the Gaza attacks. /AA Archive / Others
November 28, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting focusing on the Gaza crisis.

During the discussion, the two leaders addressed the international community's expectations regarding Israel's flagrant disregard for law, humanitarian solutions to the crisis, and efforts towards a lasting peace.

President Erdogan emphasised that Israel continues to brazenly violate international law, the laws of war, and humanitarian principles with impunity, underscoring the necessity for Israel to be held accountable for its actions before the international legal framework.

In the conversation, President Erdogan conveyed condolences to Guterres for the more than 100 United Nations personnel who lost their lives in the Gaza attacks.

He said that Guterres' personal visit to the Rafah Border Crossing could draw international attention to the situation, emphasising its significance in shedding light on the plight of the victims.

The upcoming UNSC meeting is expected to address the escalating crisis in besieged Gaza, with leaders worldwide anticipating collaborative efforts to bring about a resolution to the humanitarian challenges and foster a sustainable peace in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
