The National Security Council, of Türkiye led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, convened to address crucial national and international issues.

It is a collective responsibility of the international community to stop attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza and end occupation of the Palestinian territory, Türkiye's National Security Council said on Wednesday.

Türkiye will continue to make every effort in this regard, said a statement released after the National Security Council meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Sooner or later Israel will have to face the consequences of the inhumane crimes it committed in Gaza,” the statement said.

“To the Israeli government and the actors who supported the massacre; It has been reminded that if these heinous acts are not put to an end immediately, they may trigger a spiral of violence whose effects will last for generations and may spread outside the region,” it added.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to pursuing all necessary initiative for besieged Palestinian enclave, "ending these actions is a shared responsibility of the international community," it expressed.

The council said that a lasting peace can be possible through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on 1967 borders.

Türkiye's fight with terrorism

About Türkiye’s fight against terrorism, the council said Ankara has significantly undermined the capabilities of PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terror groups in Syria and Iraq.