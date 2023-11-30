Billionaire Elon Musk has told advertisers who have fled his social media platform X over alleged anti-Semitic content to "go f*** yourself" in a fiery interview.

His profanity-laced remarks followed a moment of contrition in a New York Times DealBook Summit interview on Wednesday, as he first said, "I'm sorry" for a tweet that agreed with an "anti-Jewish" post on X on November 15.

Musk has faced a torrent of criticism since he, on November 15, agreed with a user who claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth."

On Wednesday, Musk said he had "handed a loaded gun" to detractors, describing his post as possibly the worst he had made during a history of messages that included many "foolish" ones.

The Tesla CEO bristled at the idea that he was anti-Semitic and said that advertisers who left X, formerly known as Twitter, should not think they could blackmail him, saying "f*** you" numerous times.

At one point, he added the words "Hey Bob," an apparent reference to Robert Iger, chief executive of Walt Disney, which pulled ads on X.

The "Great Replacement" theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a "white genocide."

Musk's post drew condemnation from the White House for what it called an "abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate."

Backlash