TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan 'one of the most influential people in Europe': Politico
The outlet praises the Turkish President’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying, "Erdogan has helped broker the original Black Sea grain deal,” and is now endeavouring to find a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.
November 30, 2023

The US news website Politico named Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as one of the "most influential people in Europe," highlighting not only his accomplishments in securing a Black Sea grain deal to aid impoverished nations but also his role as a mediator in the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, as well as Russia and Ukraine.

Politico included 28 names from Europe in the "most influential people in Europe 2024" list in three separate categories, including doers, disruptors, and dreamers, each representing a different type of power.

Erdogan ranked fifth and was described as a "mediator" in the "Doers" category.

Following a failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan has attempted to mediate in the two major recent geopolitical crises, including Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Palestine and Israel, according to the website.

“One of the few people with a line into the Kremlin, as well as into the Ukrainian president’s office, Erdogan has acted as a mediator ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in 2022,” Politico said.

The media outlet also praised the Turkish president’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying “Erdogan has helped broker the original Black Sea grain deal,” which enabled Ukraine to continue exporting food from its ports.

“And since the agreement’s collapse, he’s been working to restore it,” it added.

The news website also highlighted Erdogan’s efforts to find a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, stating that he sought “de-escalation” with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as Egyptian, Lebanese and Qatari leaders.

“For now, Türkiye joining the EU — or even talking about joining — is off the table,” the website said, adding: “But EU officials are nonetheless considering how to enhance cooperation with Erdogan. Notch that up as another geopolitical triumph for the Turkish leader.”

In the same category, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is ranked first, followed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Erdogan was followed by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and French far-right member of parliament Marine Le Pen.

SOURCE:AA
