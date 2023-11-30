Tel Aviv announced it summoned its Ambassador to Madrid Rodica Radian for consultations in light of “heinous” statements by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“Following the heinous statements of the Spanish Prime Minister, in which he repeated baseless accusations, we have decided to summon the Israeli ambassador to Spain for consultations,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on X.

"Israel is acting and will continue to act in accordance with international law. We will persist in our efforts until the release of all kidnapped individuals and the eradication of Hamas in Gaza,” he added.

Cohen did not specify a date for Radian’s return to Israel.

It followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's instruction to the Foreign Ministry to summon the Spanish ambassador for a “rebuke session".