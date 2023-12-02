TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's exports see record high November figure
Country's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in November, down 32.6 percent year-on-year, says trade minister.
Türkiye's exports see record high November figure
With a hike in exports and a decline in imports, Türkiye's trade gap shrank for the fourth month in a row. / Photo: AA
December 2, 2023

Türkiye's exports have seen a record-high November figure at $23 billion, as overseas shipments increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

"Despite all the challenges and problems", exports grew for five consecutive months up to December, the country's Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Saturday, addressing a news conference in Istanbul on Türkiye's preliminary foreign trade data.

Turkish imports, on the other hand, fell 5.6 percent from the prior year to $28.9 billion in November, he added.

Thus, the country's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in November, down 32.6 percent year-on-year to $5.9 billion, Bolat said, adding that the export-import coverage ratio rose 8.2 points to 79.5 percent in the same period.

In the January-November period, Türkiye's exports hit $232.9 billion, edging up by 0.7 percent from last year while its inbound shipments ticked down 0.5 percent to $332.8 billion, he said.

Recommended

"We estimated that the negative impact of the February 6 earthquakes on our exports in the February-November period is over $6 billion," Bolat added.

The trade minister said that thanks to a hike in exports and a decline in imports, Türkiye's trade gap shrank for the fourth month in a row.

The figure plunged 32.6 percent at an annualised pace to $5.9 billion in the month, he added.

RelatedTurkish economy grows 5.9 percent in third quarter
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan