Israel's continuing lawless behaviour in Palestine's Gaza has once again shown that we were right in our concerns, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, reaffirming his stance that Israel is a "terrorist state".

"There was an opportunity for peace that was unfortunately lost due to Israel's uncompromising approach," Erdogan told reporters on Saturday as he returned to Türkiye following the UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"From the beginning, we have always stressed that we are in favour of a permanent ceasefire, rather than a humanitarian pause," Erdogan said, reaffirming that Türkiye will continue its tireless efforts for peace.

Western countries that support Israel, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, have constantly been bringing the "Hamas threat" to the foreground of discussions rather than a two-state solution, Erdogan stressed.

"If we put the two-state solution at the centre (of discussions), the issues concerning Gaza and mutual threats would disappear," he added.

"The exclusion of Hamas, or the elimination of Hamas, is not a realistic scenario."

Israel to be held accountable for genocide