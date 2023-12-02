WORLD
1 MIN READ
7.6 magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued
The earthquake struck at 1003 GMT and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles).
7.6 magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued
A Philippine government agency advised residents to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland [Photo: AP] / AP
December 2, 2023

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

Recommended

A Philippine government agency advised the residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan