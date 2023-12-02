TÜRKİYE
Brute force against civilians cannot legitimised as self-defence: Türkiye
Regarding an X post by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli says "the more Israel oppresses Palestinians, the more resistance it will face."
"At the core of the current problem lies Israeli occupation, as well as its expansionist mentality and repressive actions that completely ignores law, human rights and universal principles," Keceli said. / Photo: AA
December 2, 2023

The use of "brute force against an entire civilian population by an occupying power cannot be legitimised as self-defence," a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Regarding an X post by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Oncu Keceli said in a statement on Saturday that "the more Israel oppresses Palestinians and destroys their basic freedoms, the more resistance it will face as many more Palestinians will continue to seek the realisation of their collective and individual rights."

"At the core of the current problem lies Israeli occupation, as well as its expansionist mentality and repressive actions that completely ignores law, human rights and universal principles," Keceli said.

Cohen had said earlier that Israel "will free Gaza from Hamas, for the sake of Israel's security and to create a better future for the residents of the region." He added: "You (Türkiye) are welcome to host in your country Hamas terrorists who aren't eliminated and flee from Gaza."

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has soared to 15,207 since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, the Gaza Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli air strikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
