Gunmen attack mine in Peru, leaving several people dead
Peru's national police regained control of the gold mine in the province of Pataz, confiscating weapons and apprehending seven suspects involved in the deadly attack.
The attackers entered the mine shaft, using explosive charges. / Photo: AP Archive
December 3, 2023

Nine people were killed and 15 injured after armed men raided Peru's Poderosa mine with explosives and took hostages, the Interior Ministry has said.

Police have "taken control of the situation", seven people have been arrested and weapons seized, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding it had ordered special forces to the area to support local police.

The attackers entered the mine shaft, using explosive charges, "violently confronting internal security personnel from the company and taking four people hostage", the ministry said.

The attack comes a year after the impeachment and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo, which sparked months of deadly protests snarled activity at mines in the Andean country.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper and an important silver and gold producer.

SOURCE:Reuters
