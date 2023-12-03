An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack on Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels later claimed attacks on two ships they described as being linked to Israel, but did not acknowledge targeting a US Navy vessel.

The attack potentially marked a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon told The Associated Press.

The Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. It remained unclear what damage, if any, the vessels sustained in the attacks.

The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating.

The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from.

However, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the attacks, saying the first vessel was hit by a missile and the second by a drone while in the Bab el Mandeb Strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

He described the ships as allegedly ignoring warnings from Houthi officials prior to the attack.

Saree did not mention any US warship being involved in the attack.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea (and Gulf of Aden) until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops,” Saree said.

“The Yemeni armed forces renew their warning to all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target if they violate what is stated in this statement.”