Türkiye and Qatar are expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements at a meeting of their high-level strategic committee, according to the Gulf nation's envoy to Ankara.

The 9th Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee reflects the "deep-rooted ties between the two brotherly countries," Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani told Anadolu ahead of the meeting on Monday.

He also conveyed appreciation for the high level of the bilateral relations, which he attributed to the "common political will that has taken root under the wise leadership" of both Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The committee's ninth meeting coincides with the 50th anniversary of establishing ties between Qatar and Türkiye in 1973, bin Nasser noted.

"Having such meetings on the highest level are an opportunity to discuss the bilateral relations in all its dimensions, as well as an opportunity to discuss the regional and international issues listed within the joint agenda," he added.

He stressed that Qatar and Türkiye have "preserved their strong position against the regional challenges" in the past years through their close coordination over important regional files.