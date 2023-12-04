TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-Qatar to sign bilateral agreements at strategic meeting
The meeting to mark 50th anniversary of Qatar-Türkiye ties, established in 1973, says Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.
Türkiye-Qatar to sign bilateral agreements at strategic meeting
The Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a culmination to their advanced ties and partnerships in various vital fields of cooperation. / Others
December 4, 2023

Türkiye and Qatar are expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements at a meeting of their high-level strategic committee, according to the Gulf nation's envoy to Ankara.

The 9th Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee reflects the "deep-rooted ties between the two brotherly countries," Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani told Anadolu ahead of the meeting on Monday.

He also conveyed appreciation for the high level of the bilateral relations, which he attributed to the "common political will that has taken root under the wise leadership" of both Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The committee's ninth meeting coincides with the 50th anniversary of establishing ties between Qatar and Türkiye in 1973, bin Nasser noted.

"Having such meetings on the highest level are an opportunity to discuss the bilateral relations in all its dimensions, as well as an opportunity to discuss the regional and international issues listed within the joint agenda," he added.

He stressed that Qatar and Türkiye have "preserved their strong position against the regional challenges" in the past years through their close coordination over important regional files.

Recommended
RelatedQatar's Al Thani visit to Türkiye bears great importance: Altun

The Qatari ambassador noted that the trade volume between the two countries increased by 17 percent in 2022 to a value of $2.2 billion in comparison to $1.8 billion in 2021, adding that several Qatari companies are active in Türkiye with their capital totalling $33.2 billion.

"The political, economic, financial and trade cooperation will be one of the main pillars for our strategic partnership," he underlined.

The Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a culmination to their advanced ties and partnerships in various vital fields of cooperation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan