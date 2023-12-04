WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spanish media files near $600M lawsuit against Meta over unfair ads
Spanish media companies have filed a $600 million lawsuit against Meta, alleging that the company's advertising practices are unfair and anti-competitive.
Spanish media files near $600M lawsuit against Meta over unfair ads
The AMI newspaper publishing association filed the lawsuit in a commercial court on Friday, as stated in the association's announcement on Monday / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 4, 2023

A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets on Monday said it has filed a 550 million euro ($598 million) lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta Platforms, citing unfair competition in the advertising market.

The lawsuit was filed by the AMI newspaper publishing association in a commercial court on Friday, the association said in a statement on Monday.

The newspapers said Meta's "massive" and "systematic" use of personal data from the users of its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms allows it to get an unfair advantage in designing and offering personalised ads that constitute unfair competition.

RelatedFacebook shares tumble as data privacy fallout spreads
Recommended

Violating privacy rules

The complainants, comprising Prisa - which publishes Spain's main newspaper El Pais and Vocento, the owner of ABC and other media, as well as other privately-owned groups, said most of the ads placed by Meta use personal data obtained without express consent from clients and thus violate data protection rules.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The complaint is the second time Spanish media are challenging tech companies to protect their turf.

In 2014, the Spanish government forced the closure of Alphabet's Google News service until 2022 when new legislation allowing media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant was passed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages