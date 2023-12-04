TÜRKİYE
Turkish President and Qatari Emir discuss ongoing Israeli war on Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchange views on regional and global issues, including the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
President Erdogan on Tuesday will also attend the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially welcomed upon his arrival at Lusail Palace in Doha, greeted by the nation’s leader Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdogan and Al Thani on Monday discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"During the meeting, the latest developments in Israel's Gaza massacre, efforts for a ceasefire and permanent peace, and steps taken and to be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza were discussed," said a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

According to the statement, Erdogan emphasised that "Israel must be held accountable for the war crimes it has committed," and underlined the importance of international support as well as legal efforts to call Israel to account.

Erdogan also pledged that Türkiye's efforts will continue to increase to ensure adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"During the meeting, Türkiye-Qatar relations, regional and global issues were also evaluated," the statement concluded.

Earlier, Türkiye and Qatar signed 12 cooperation agreements in various fields and the joint declaration of the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

Erdogan on Tuesday will also attend the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

SOURCE:AA
