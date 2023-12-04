TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye, Qatar issue joint declaration after strategic committee meeting
Following Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting, signing ceremony for agreements between two countries takes place in presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Türkiye, Qatar issue joint declaration after strategic committee meeting
A memorandum of understanding on political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the two countries’ foreign ministries was also signed by the two foreign affairs chiefs. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2023

Türkiye and Qatar have signed 12 cooperation agreements in various fields and the joint declaration of the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

After a face-to-face meeting at Lusail Palace, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani chaired the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting on Monday.

Following the meeting, the signing ceremony of the agreements between the two countries took place in the presence of Erdogan and Al Thani.

The joint declaration on the committee meeting was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani.

A memorandum of understanding on political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the two countries’ foreign ministries was also signed by the two foreign affairs chiefs.

They also signed a pact on implementation of a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation between the two countries’ culture ministries.

A pact on bilateral labour cooperation was signed by Fidan and Ali Bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar’s labour minister.

A pact on bilateral cooperation on humanitarian aid and charitable work was signed by Fidan and Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar’s minister of social development and family.

Fidan and Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, the rector of Lusail University, signed a cooperation protocol between the university and Türkiye’s National Education Ministry on setting up centers to teach Turkish.

Recommended

Bilateral cooperation agreements

A bilateral military framework agreement was signed by Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Halid bin Mohammad Al Atiyyah, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and defence minister.

Pacts for cooperation on science, industry, and technology were signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Foundation Hamad bin Khalifa University.

A pact on bilateral cooperation on information and communication technology was signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Kacir and Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Qatar’s communications and information technologies minister.

A pact on cooperation between the countries’ treasury and finance ministries was signed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmad Al Kuwari.

A pact on cooperation in investment promotion was signed by Turkish Presidential Investment Office head Burak Daglioglu and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani.

Finally, Turkish Exporters' Assembly head Mustafa Gultepe and Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on exports.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan