TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza reach Istanbul
130 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza land at Istanbul Airport via Egypt following the resumption of Israel's military offensive in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza reach Istanbul
Israel resumed its military offensive on the besieged enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas. /Photo: AA / Others
December 5, 2023

Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing attacks have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 130 Turkish citizens who on Sunday night had crossed into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport on early Tuesday after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Reuniting with his wife Sara after two months, Faisal Said thanked the officials. Said's father Rasit Said thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohamed Alaloul, who lost four of his children and three siblings in an Israeli airstrike in besieged Gaza, came to Istanbul along with his injured wife and surviving child.

The surviving families of journalists working in the Gaza office of Anadolu Agency were also among the group that came to Istanbul.

Recommended

Israel resumed its military offensive on the besieged enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedTürkiye evacuates dozens of its citizens from Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan