Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing attacks have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 130 Turkish citizens who on Sunday night had crossed into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport on early Tuesday after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Reuniting with his wife Sara after two months, Faisal Said thanked the officials. Said's father Rasit Said thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohamed Alaloul, who lost four of his children and three siblings in an Israeli airstrike in besieged Gaza, came to Istanbul along with his injured wife and surviving child.

The surviving families of journalists working in the Gaza office of Anadolu Agency were also among the group that came to Istanbul.