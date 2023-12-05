WORLD
Israel to probe Gaza border troop movement before Hamas attack
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari announces an investigation into the deployment of commando troops from the Gaza border to the occupied West Bank ahead of October 7.
Israeli soldiers continue military offensive on the Palestinian enclave after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause in the region. / Photo: Reuters
December 5, 2023

The Israeli army said it would investigate the moving of commando troops from the Gaza border towards the occupied West Bank two days before the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7.

"We will investigate in depth the decision on the reserve forces, which is a General Staff decision that is made regularly according to a situational assessment," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a press conference, the Times of Israel news website reported on Monday.

He said, however, that the deployment of the forces that carry out regular operational activities on the border of the besieged Gaza did not change before Oct. 7, but the change occurred with regard to the "reserve forces," which serve as troops to bolster various regions.

Hagari said that under the Israeli army’s routine activity, the reserve forces are positioned every two weeks in different areas "depending on the threats."

"We will investigate this when we have the operational possibility," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said two commando brigade companies were moved from the Gaza border to the Huwara area of the northern occupied West Bank two days before the Hamas attack.

The attack by Hamas on Israeli locations surrounding Gaza left hundreds of Israelis killed, including soldiers and civilians, and triggered a deadly onslaught by Israel against the occupied Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Palestinian enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks by Israel since Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
