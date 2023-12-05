A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the COP28 UN climate summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an "orderly and just" phase-out of fossil fuels.

The draft text was published by the UN climate body and shows the possible outcomes for talks at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

The negotiations are part of the "global stocktake" process, in which nearly 200 nations are trying to agree on plans to curb rising global temperatures.

The first option in the draft text was listed as "an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels".

The second called for "accelerating efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels".

The third option would be no mention of a fossil fuel phase-out.