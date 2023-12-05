On average one child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative said, calling the situation "humanity's darkest hour."

"We are talking, almost about 16,000 people killed, more than 60% (are) women and children, and more than 42,000 people injured," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, told a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Peeperkorn added: "On average a child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza. I think in that sense we are close [to] humanity's darkest hour."

"We need a sustained ceasefire," he urged.

Related 'Soft power on steroids': How Qatar's efforts saved Israel-Palestine truce deal

Rising casualties