At least 41 historical artefacts of Anatolian origin illegally taken out of Türkiye are being returned to the country from the US.

According to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, new additions have been made to the cultural assets that have been returned to Türkiye since 2021, with the cooperation and joint efforts over the past five years between the ministry and the US Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Türkiye’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi and an accompanying delegation received the artefacts at the Turkish House in New York.

At the handover ceremony, Yazgi said that a "hard-working and dedicated team" within the relevant institutions of the two countries has been in constant contact for five years to prevent the smuggling of cultural assets.

"This team both corrects the mistakes made in time by ensuring the return of artefacts that were smuggled out of the country illegally and contributes positively to the international image of the US in this field," he said.