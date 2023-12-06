TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Dozens of historical artefacts to be repatriated to Türkiye from US
The artworks of Anatolian origin illegally taken out are planned to be brought to Türkiye at the end of the month.
Dozens of historical artefacts to be repatriated to Türkiye from US
The total number of artefacts returned to Türkiye has reached 30,059, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said. /Photo: AA / Others
December 6, 2023

At least 41 historical artefacts of Anatolian origin illegally taken out of Türkiye are being returned to the country from the US.

According to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, new additions have been made to the cultural assets that have been returned to Türkiye since 2021, with the cooperation and joint efforts over the past five years between the ministry and the US Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Türkiye’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi and an accompanying delegation received the artefacts at the Turkish House in New York.

At the handover ceremony, Yazgi said that a "hard-working and dedicated team" within the relevant institutions of the two countries has been in constant contact for five years to prevent the smuggling of cultural assets.

"This team both corrects the mistakes made in time by ensuring the return of artefacts that were smuggled out of the country illegally and contributes positively to the international image of the US in this field," he said.

Related9-million-year-old fossils discovered in southwestern Türkiye
Recommended

Reyhan Ozgur, the Turkish Consul General in New York, also expressed his gratitude to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, saying: "The return of these smuggled historical artefacts symbolises the importance of correcting the mistakes made in the past."

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, for his part, said on X: “We have received at the Turkish House in New York another group of our artefacts which were illegally taken from our country.”

“As a result of successful collaboration with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation unit, a total of 41 cultural assets, including bronze heads, busts and silver figurines, are returning home,” he said.

The total number of artefacts returned to Türkiye has reached 30,059, he added.

The artworks are planned to be brought to Türkiye at the end of the month.

RelatedArcheologists unearth 2,200-year-old Roman fountain in northwest Türkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan