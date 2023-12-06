For all Palestinian parents, Marwan Tamimi said, there comes a moment they realise they're powerless to protect their children.

For the 48-year-old father of three, it came in June, when Israeli forces fired a large rubber bullet that struck the head of his eldest son, Wisam. A week later, Marwan said, soldiers came for the 17-year-old, dragging him out of bed with a fractured skull.

Wisam was charged with a range of offenses he denied — throwing stones, possessing weapons, placing an explosive device and causing bodily harm — and sent to prison.

Last Saturday, after six months behind bars, he returned home with 38 other Palestinians in exchange for Israeli hostages — part of a temporary ceasefire in the war that started after Hamas's October 7 attack.

His parents said they hadn't seen or heard from him in two months, since the war started.

Wisam said he stayed in an overcrowded cell, was beaten and interrogated, and lacked food and medication.

"I yelled, 'No, he's my boy, you can't take him, he's injured'," Marwan Tamimi said. "If I stop them, they will put his life in danger."

Wisam's homecoming last week, along with the Wednesday release of his well-known activist cousin, Ahed Tamimi, touched every home in Nabi Saleh, a village where prison is a grim rite of passage for Palestinian boys.

People clapped. Tears fell. Wisam hugged loved ones. But the euphoria spoke to pain as much as joy in the West Bank, where the UN estimates 750,000 Palestinians have been arrested since Israel occupied the territory in the 1967 Mideast war.

The competing claims of Palestinians and Israelis have left scars on Nabi Saleh, home to activists, journalists and lawyers.

Once an idyllic village on a hilly stretch of farmland, it's now a powerful example of how Israeli prison over decades of war has crushed families, constrained lives and stamped out popular resistance.

Israel's security service didn't respond to questions about Wisam's case. The military defended large-scale arrests of Palestinians, including minors, to prevent militant attacks.

In a statement, the army said it aims to "preserve the rights and dignity" of suspects and that convicting a minor "requires a burden of proof of guilt beyond reasonable doubt."

A story, in every house

Most of Nabi Saleh's 550 residents are related by blood or marriage. Nearly all share the surname Tamimi.

Most boys — like their fathers and grandfathers — have landed in prison at some point, as the close-knit village became known for its protests. "We live in a village of resistance," Wisam said. "Every house has its own story."

Before the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas ended Friday, the Palestinian resistance group had pushed for the release of high-profile prisoners in exchange for remaining Gaza hostages.

But the vast majority of Palestinians passing through Israeli prisons, experts say, are teenage boys and young men who mostly go unnamed, plucked from bed in the middle of the night for throwing stones and firebombs or associating with fighters in towns and refugee camps near Israeli settlements.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements illegal.

Under the weeklong ceasefire agreement, Israel released 240 Palestinian minors and women. Most of the the 14- to 17-year-olds freed were detained for investigation and not convicted, reported the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, an advocacy group, based on Israeli Prison Service data.

Over that same week, Israel arrested 260 other Palestinians, the group said.